Edith B. Strazer, 103
Edith B. Strazer (nee Dobiknar) of Cedarburg (formerly of Waukegan, IL), age 103 years, has passed away.
Edith was born in Naylor, MO, on May 2, 1919, to Valentine and Frances Dobnikar, and died May 12, 2022, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon.
She was the beloved wife of the late Jacob Strazer and loving and beloved mother of Frances (Paul) Seifert of Cedarburg and James (Mary) Strazer of Waukegan, IL. She was loving grandmother to Paul (Juliene) Seifert of Milwaukee and Mark (Cathy) Seifert of Brookfield, and Jaime (Ryan) Pyrek of Gurnee, IL. She is also survived by much-loved great-grandchildren Austin and Alia Pyrek, Jacob and Ryan Seifert, and step-great-grandchildren, Jessica (Tanner) Tetzlaff (and their son, Grayson), and Cameron DeVor; further survived by nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by all nine of her siblings.
The family gives heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Lasata Crossings for the loving care given Mom for the past eight years. You truly were her friends and helpers.
Per Mom’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, with a visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by the service at 12:00 p.m., at Mueller Funeral Home, W63N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg. For more information, visit muellerfuneralhome.com or call 262-377-0380.