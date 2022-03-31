Eileen Fitzpatrick, 87
Eileen Fitzpatrick of Mequon, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Alexian Village, Milwaukee, where she had been a resident for nearly a decade. She was 87 years old.
Eileen was born in Random Lake on November 4, 1932, daughter of James Fitzpatrick and Margaret Rogan Fitzpatrick. Eileen attended Messmer High School in Milwaukee and then furthered her education at Marquette University where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing administration in 1955.
Eileen began her nursing career in the Milwaukee area and thrived as a caregiver. By the 1970s, she had advanced to director of nursing.
After retiring, Eileen threw herself into international travel - with trips to Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Turkey with friends as well as her cousin, Kate Feider. She also had a delightful visit to Israel in the 1990s on a tour organized by Green Bay Packer Reggie White. And she continued her passion for giving back - dedicating time as an Alexian Village resident to visiting schools and helping children with art and writing. It was a personal highlight for her to read the letters from the kids whose lives she touched.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor, mischievous smile, warmth, generosity, and her truly outstanding Christmas cookies.
Eileen is survived by her brother-in-law, Oliver Tysver of Cedarburg; her niece, Peg Tysver of Seattle, WA; and her nephews, Jim Tysver of Cedarburg, John Tysver of Miami, FL, and Peter Tysver of Seattle.
Due to COVID-19, the family chose to prioritize safety and not hold a memorial service the summer of 2020 when Eileen passed. We are honoring her memory now with a private event and ask that donations be made to the American Association of University Women.
The family wants to thank the Alexian Village for their unwavering care of Eileen during her final years struggling with Alzheimer's. As a caregiver herself, Eileen would have been proud.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family.