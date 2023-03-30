Elaine B. Collins, 81
Peacefully passed away on March 25, 2023 at the age of 81. Elaine was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 17, 1941 to her late parents, Ervin Brest and Gene Brest (nee Marek).
Elaine and her loving family moved to Cedarburg, Wisconsin where she instantly adored the scenery and atmosphere. Elaine eventually met and was soon united in marriage with the late Thomas Collins after moving to her beloved city. During Elaine’s lifetime, she enjoyed bowling, cross stitching, gardening, and antiques. She valued lively events and parties with the family and friends she loved most.
Elaine is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer Belsky, Ailene Belsky, and Deanna (Troy) Wood; two siblings, Cindy Holdren and Rick Brest; two grandchildren, Richard and Amelia; and one great grand-son, Riley. She is further survived by many relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas and her parents, Ervin and Gene. She is further preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Brest and Sharon Jerousek.
There will be a visitation held for Elaine at Mueller Funeral Home (W63 N527 Hanover Avenue Cedarburg) on Friday, March 31, 2023 starting at 12:00 PM till 3:00 PM. Immediately following the visitation, there will be a graveside committal at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. Elaine’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Belgium Gardens and Preceptor Home Health and Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.