Elaine M. Rettig, 77
Elaine M. Rettig (Pelzer) age 77, of Huntley, IL, and formerly of Appleton, Cedarburg, and Plymouth, passed away on July 26, 2022. She was visited by many family and friends during her final weeks in hospice.
She was born in Milwaukee on March 28, 1945, to Walter and Florence Pelzer. Elaine was a dev
oted public elementary school teacher for many years. She loved working with children and helping them learn and grow. She was awarded Wisconsin PTA Teacher of the Year in 1994, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She was also awarded the Donges Bay MTSD Writing Teacher of the Year in 2000.
Elaine had a deep love and affection for animals, a love she passed along to her children and grandchildren. She had many pets throughout her life, including cats, dogs, birds, squirrels and a skunk. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lynn C. Rettig; her son, Shane (Linsay) Rettig; and her daughter, Shera (Jerry) Pollock; her grandchildren, Ava, Amelia, Julia and Dylan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diana Diedrich.
Her family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering in the near future.