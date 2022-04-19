Eleanor Marie Ryan Hinz, 82
On the morning of Tuesday, April 12, Eleanor Marie Ryan Hinz rejoined her husband, Bill Hinz, to continue their adventures together. Their marriage of 58 and a half years is a love story for the ages, and we offer this obituary to the communities she graced as a celebration of her life, fiercely lived.
She leaves behind her siblings: Michael and Mary Francis; her brother-in-law: Don; her children: Eleanor, Nancy, Herman and Margaret; her godson: Donald; her nieces and nephews: Ellen, Maureen, Jack, Pat, Christine, Sean, Beth, Kathleen, Kathryn, Bob, Joan, Michelle, Meg, Jim, Rasika, Mary Jeanne, Tom, John, Debbie, Ann, Rich, Evie, Tom, Kathy, Irene, Skeeter, Ernie, Sandy, Kevin, TJ, and Jennifer.
Ellie was an independent intellect. She earned her R.N. from Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland. When her husband served as a frontlines physician during the Vietnam war, Ellie - with two small children in tow - enrolled in a Logic course at the University of Maryland. As two children became four, she continued to pursue new knowledge and adventures learning to figure skate, golf, shoot archery, bowl, all while working night shifts in the delivery ward.
Ellie was a devoted Navy wife. She knew that it's the people we surround ourselves with who create a home. She treasured new perspectives and confidently offered her own. And she saw change as an invitation to adventure. When Bill opened a private practice, Ellie took the reins of management and handled everything from reception to inventory to billing.
Ellie lived life with determination and a feisty sense of humor. And through it all, she believed in the value of those she loved and cherished the moments they had together.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.