Elizabeth (Betty) Lewis, 1931-2023
Elizabeth (Betty) A. Lewis, 92, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023 at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A long-time resident of Mequon, she enjoyed her later years at Newcastle Place Independent Living.
Betty was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband of 63 years, Allan H. Lewis. She is survived by daughters Margaret Lewis (Todd Berry), Linda Lewenauer (John), and Ann Deputy (Dan), and by sons Bill Lewis (Liane) and David (Elizabeth Sue) Lewis, as well as 11 grandchildren - Andrew, Ali, Kate, Blaine, Chloe, Xander, Xury, Mark, Rachel, Tyler, and Maddie - and four great-children - Fiona, Margo, Arden, and Enzo.
The daughter of Merritt and Esther (Fehlhaber) Mitchell, Betty graduated from Whitefish Bay High School and went on to Lawrence University. She received her B.A. from UW-Madison and later a teaching certificate from UW-Milwaukee. For 17 years, she taught at Port Washington preschool to pay for her children’s college education.
In the early years Betty found her five children to be all the entertainment she needed. She sewed everything for them from Halloween costumes to prom dresses, and still found a way to be a Girl Scout leader and play bridge, league tennis, piano, and golf, as well as swim, camp, and ski. Her favorite activity, however, was assembling the whole family for special occasions (and taking a group photo).
In later years at Newcastle Place, she loved to participate in various activities, including book club, stretch and tone, crafts, chorus, puzzles, and sewing pandemic masks.
Betty was a lifelong member of the Whitefish Bay branch of The First Church of Christ, Scientist, where she was second Reader and Reading Room Librarian, and took her children to Sunday school every week.
In lieu of a service, the family gathered to celebrate Betty’s life and sing her favorite hymns. The words of one (Christian Science Hymnal, #444) we leave with you:
Be still, my heart: you rest in Love divine;
God’s gracious touch has silenced grief and pain.
Love’s timeless Christ allows for no decline;
In changeless being shall your health remain.
Be still, my heart: your faithful only Friend
Secures your joyful voyage without end.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the church or charity of your choice.
Northshore Funeral Services 414-961-1812; www.northshorefuneral.com.