Elizabeth 'Liz' Rita Gabrys, 72
Surrounded by her loving family, longtime Cedarburg resident Liz Gabrys was born to eternal life on Sunday March 19, 2023, at the age of 72. Elizabeth Rita Storch was born in Milwaukee on September 27, 1950, the daughter of Gerard and Charlotte (nee Liebhauser) Storch. Liz was a 1968 graduate of Messmer High. It was at Messmer where she met her future husband, Dale. They were united in Holy Matrimony at Our Lady of Good Hope Parish in Milwaukee on July 11, 1970. Their marriage was blessed with 2 sons, Matthew, and Michael.
She was the loving wife for 52 years of Dale Gabrys, proud mother of Matthew (Elizabeth) Gabrys and Michael (Jeanette) Gabrys OFS, doting grandmother of Grace and Andrew, and Elijah and Anneke, and dear sister of Stephen (Dori) Storch and Anne (Gerald) Antoine, and fond sister-in-law of Cynthia Vitkus, Jody (Huntley) Beyer and Patricia Gonyea. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends..
Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM of Saturday April 15, 2023, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will greet relatives on Saturday, at the Church from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, and at a reception to be held in the Church Hall following the Mass.
Liz was devoted to her family and her faith. She also worked for over 20 years as a realtor with Coldwell Banker and Shorewest Realty. In addition, she was an active member of the community and her Church. Liz was Past President of the Cedarburg Jaycettes and former Jaycette of the Year, a Scout Leader, and generous with her time supporting other local charitable causes. At Church she served on the Parish Council, was a Christian Youth Group leader, a member of the Choir, and a Cantor. Liz was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and was a former member of the Bel Canto Chorus. Genealogy was more than just a hobby for Liz. Her curiosity, patience and organizational skills resulted in binders full of in-depth family tree research.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org), Milwaukee Rescue Mission (www.milmission.org), American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), St. Ben’s Parish (stbensparishmilwaukee.org) or the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) (www.upaf.org). Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, Michael Schramka Associate, is assisting the family.