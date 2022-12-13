Ellen F. Scheunemann-Doyle, 102

Ellen F. Scheunemann-Doyle
Ellen F. Scheunemann-Doyle of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 102.
Ellen was born on September 27, 1920, to Mathias and Anna (nee Sidlo) Anderle in Grafton, Wisconsin. On September 7, 1946, Ellen married the late Leslie Edward Scheunemann, who passed away in 1961, and together they were blessed with two sons, Brian (Teri) and Paul (Mary Jo). Ellen was then united in marriage with the late Francis William Doyle on August 27, 1963, whom she spent 36 years of marriage with until his passing in 2000.
In 1942, Ellen graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a bachelor’s degree in economics. She was an active member in the community where she spent a lot of her time with the American Legion Auxiliary and she participated in many organizations at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. She was also a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack #3 and she worked as an election poll worker in Cedarburg for many years.
Ellen is leaving behind a beautiful legacy. She had the most loving and genuine way of touching the lives of others in a positive and memorable way. Ellen loved being outdoors working in her yard along Cedar Creek and embracing the woodland friends who would pass through. She enjoyed vacationing Up North with her family, fishing, hiking, and painting beautiful artwork.
Ellen will be sadly missed by her sons, Brian (Teri) and Paul (Mary Jo); grandchildren, Tara (Bob) Petersen, Jason (Christa) Scheunemann, Jessica Scheunemann (Richard) Diaz, Rebecca (Thomas) Glenn; great-grandchildren, Ellyana Petersen, Aubree Petersen, and Miles Glenn. Ellen is further survived by her two step-children, Steven (Barbara) Doyle and Linda (George) McCabe.
Ellen is preceded in death by her passed beloved husbands, Leslie Edward Scheunemann and Francis William Doyle, along with her parents, Mathias and Anna. She is further joining her siblings, Miles Anderle, Lillian Anderle-Spaeth, and Morris Anderle in Heaven.
There will be a private memorial service held for Ellen at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg and she will forever rest peacefully at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton.