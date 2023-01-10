Ellen Leslie, 72
Ellen Leslie, age 72, of Thiensville, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Ascension Franciscan Place in Brookfield. She was born on July 6, 1950, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Neumann) Peper.
Ellen grew up in Loganville. She met her husband, Thomas (Tom), while working and living in Madison. They eventually moved to Milwaukee and had twin sons, Daniel and Brett. Ellen worked part time as a barber while taking care of her twin boys. After they grew up, she went back to school and graduated from Concordia University and went on to work as a ministry secretary in the lay ministry department at Concordia.
Ellen enjoyed playing euchre with her husband and friends, playing golf, playing tennis, and vacationing with the family. She loved her job at Concordia where she enjoyed the company of the pastors. Ellen was always on the go and never let her Parkinson’s disease hold her back.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Daniel and Brett; and brother Gene; as well as many relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held for Ellen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (10729 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon) with a visitation starting at 3:30 p.m. Ellen will be laid to rest at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery in Hill Point. Memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.