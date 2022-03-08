Else Lina Anna Eickstedt, 92
Else Lina Anna Eickstedt (nee Dauer), 92, passed away in Millcreek, Utah on Feb. 12, 2022.
Born Feb. 9, 1930, in Eltville, Germany, she grew up in Schlangenbad during World War II. In 1952, she emigrated to the United States through Ellis Island. Her certificate of naturalization is dated Nov. 14, 1963. Else married Raymond W. Eickstedt in Wisconsin on Dec. 13, 1953 and together they raised five children in Mequon. Through the years, the Eickstedts were faithful members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
In 1972, they moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Raymond worked for Imeson Aviation and Else worked at Lumley Drug. In 1974 they started Pronghorn Aero Service at Hunt Field Airport in Lander, Wyoming. Else kept the books and also worked for many years at McRae’s Drugstore and the Wyoming State Training School. In 2008, Else moved to Salt Lake City.
Else is survived by daughters Yvonne, Erica, and Ingrid Eickstedt, and Angela (Rhett) Vance, granddaughters Heidi (John) Moser, Amy (Gabriel) Durand, and Amelia Vance. In addition, she has seven great-grandchildren, several cherished nieces, many cousins and more relatives who reside on both sides of the Atlantic.
Else was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Walter Eickstedt, son Raymond Alexander Eickstedt, sisters Erika Hegwer (nee Dauer) and Ursel Dauer, father August Dauer and mother Elsa Dauer (nee Graupner).
Else’s ashes will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming, at a future date. Details will be posted on Else’s memorial page at www.premierfuneral.com. Memories and condolences are welcome.