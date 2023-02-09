Elton F. Streich, III, 78
Elton F. Streich, III, of Cedarburg passed away on February 2, 2023, after having been treated for metastatic renal cancer since mid-2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Elton was born in Milwaukee on November 18, 1944, to Elton and Helen (Anderson) Streich. After Elton (Fred) graduated from Whitefish Bay High school in 1963, he majored in Russian at Northwestern University where he met the love of his life, Victoria (Vicki) Mucher, a beautiful and loving sorority girl from New Hampshire, to whom he was married for 55 years.
After college graduation in 1967, Elton joined the Air Force and became a pilot, spending a year in Thailand flying the EC121 electronic reconnaissance plane over the Ho Chi Minh Trail.
Later, Captain Streich served as a pilot/aircraft commander in the Strategic Air Command stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Upper Michigan, flying KC135 air refueling tankers. In the Air Force he made lifelong friendships. Eventually, he left the military and began a sales career with two family businesses, Milwaukee Brush Manufacturing Co. and Advance Brushes, working with his father and his brother, Charles.
Elton and Vicki raised five children in rural Cedarburg and have eight grandsons, whom he loved dearly.
In retirement, Elton enjoyed friends, golf, photography, reading and discussing books and politics, opera, theater performances, and spending time with his family at Green Lake.
Elton was predeceased by his parents, Elton F. Streich, Jr. and Helen (Anderson) Streich. He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Mucher); daughters Hannah Harris (Andy), Jenna Porter (Jabari), Paige Brown (Brent) and sons Jacob and Caleb; brother, Charles; and sister, Mary; grandsons Marcello, Nolan, Zachary, Brennan, Milo, Emerson, Mateo and Reid; Streich/Anderson extended family members; and Sheahan/Mucher/Burbank family members.
Elton’s family will greet friends on Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, W68N563 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. A service of remembrance for Elton will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the same location, followed by refreshments, all at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Green Lake Association or Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.
His family thanks all of Elton’s extended family and friends for their love, prayers and support throughout his life and wish to express sincere gratitude to the doctors and caregivers at Froedtert Cancer Center and Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice for their expert treatment and caring support.