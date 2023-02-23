Emma Leigh Haeuser, 24
Emma Leigh Haeuser of Ozaukee and Washington counties passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was 24. Emma was born on September 30, 1998, to Lee Haeuser and Heather (O’Malley) Hurula in Milwaukee. She was a proud graduate of Germantown High School, class of 2017.
Emma was very artistic, caring, quick-witted, and had a great sense of humor. She loved animals, especially her beloved cat Pheonix. Emma loved her family and friends deeply. At the time of her passing she was pursuing a bright future. She was cherished and will be missed.
Emma will remain in the hearts of her parents, Lee Haeuser and Heather Hurula; brother, William Haeuser; stepsiblings, Josh Hurula and Bell Hurula; stepfather, John Hurula; grandparents, LeRoy (Lori) Haeuser, Joyce Haeuser, Joy Anderson and Peter O’Malley; aunts and uncles, Lisa Haeuser, Paula Parkman, Shelly Gambino, Victoria (Nick) Haggenmiller, Monica (Jeremie Stellpflug) Reimer, Peter (Peggy) O’Malley; cousins, Eric Haeuser, Gwyneth Gambino, Bree Snyder, Aleksander Haeuser, Samuel Haeuser, Henry Haggenmiller, Ava Haggenmiller, Dakota Reimer, Sadie Reimer, Adalina Stellpflug, Jack O’Malley and Clare O’Malley. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ellis William Haeuser; all her great-grandparents; grandfather Brian Anderson; uncle Charles Haeuser; cousins Andrew Haggenmiller and Michael O’Malley.
A memorial service for Emma will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI 53051. The family will receive guests at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.