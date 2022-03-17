Erik O. Johnsen
Erik O. Johnsen of Cedarburg peacefully passed away at Lutheran Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Erik was born in Chicago, Illinois, before moving to Cedarburg with his wife, Patricia Johnsen (nee Freeman) in 2012. He was a member of the Lions Club in Chicago and participated in the Rotary club in Naples, Florida, where he also spent most of his time working and expanding his business. Erik was also a pet lover. After many failed attempts of rescuing Raggs at Oriole Park in Chicago, he finally rescued her, and Raggs soon became his best friend, along with their second dog, Shiloh.
Erik is survived by his wife, Patti; sister-in-law, Pam Freeman; and his dog Shiloh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Peter H. Johnsen and Ragnhild Johnsen; two sisters, Linda McFadden and Lorraine German; and his beloved dog Raggs.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to medical staff at Froedtert Medical Center in Wauwatosa and Accent Care Hospice for their precious care.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.