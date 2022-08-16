Ervin Franklin Klug, 74
Ervin Franklin Klug, age 74, went to his heavenly home on August 10, 2022.
He was born in Port Washington on June 27, 1948, to Edwin and Viola (nee Schreiber) Klug, of Mequon.
Ervin was a lifelong member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity and a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School.
Ervin was raised on the family farm and learned early in life all the work involved with dairy farming. Ervin was a member of the Lindenwood 4-H Club, and served as Dairy Leader always promoting the Ozaukee County Fair.
Ervin loved the farm and began his career farming alongside his dad, brother, nephew, and devoted helpers. He was president of the Ozaukee County Farm Bureau, a member of the Ozaukee County Fair Board, as well as the Badger State Archeological Society.
In Erv’s early 40s, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Because of his age, he was a candidate for experimental surgeries which weren’t successful. Medications were the only alternative which he battled the rest of his life. He always appreciated all the help he received from family and friends.
Ervin is survived by his siblings: Elroy (Jean Terlinden) Klug, of Cedarburg, Ellen (Edward) Stocks, of Mequon, and Eileen (Stanley) Presley, of Wausau; nieces and nephews: Lisa (Trevor) Gantner, Christopher Klug, David Stocks, Heidi (Craig) Knueppel, Erin Presley and Leigh (Mike Wanserski) Presley; 9 great-nieces and great-nephews, many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Joseph Presley.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church (10729 W. Freistadt Road), Mequon. The visitation will be held on Saturday at the church, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials to Trinity Historical Society or charity of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Ervin Franklin Klug video tribute or to send online condolences to the Klug family.