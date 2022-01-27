Eugene ‘Gene’ David Drifka, 89
Eugene “Gene” David Drifka was called to eternal life on January 25, 2022. He was born on June 24, 1932, to Magdalene (nee Herman) and Felix Drifka in Portage County. Gene grew up on the George Drifka Farm in the Town of Stockton and attended Paderewski School. Gene was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was a Private 1st Class in the 123rd Infantry Regiment.
During his time in the U.S. Army, Gene participated in Operation North Star. Gene participated in the parade pictured in the 1955 Audie Murphy movie “To Hell and Back.” On return from the Army he moved to Milwaukee and lived with an uncle’s family. Gene married the love of his life, the late Maxine Mallum, daughter of Daniel and Verna (nee Ostrowski) Mallum of Wausau. In the late 1960s Gene and Maxine moved their family to Grafton. Gene was a proud union man and worked for Evinrude Motors for 40 years.
The greatest loves in Gene’s life were his wife, kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He treasured each of these relationships. Gene also cherished his boat, the Brewers, the Bucks, the Badgers, Notre Dame and was a dedicated Packers fan. He spent many summers in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and waterskied his last time at the age of 70.
Gene is survived by sons Alan (Karen) Drifka, and Robert Drifka; daughters Colleen (Kevin) Schalinske, Debra (Christopher) Portale, and Jane Drifka; his 10 grandchildren Mike (Shannon) Drifka, Brian (Karolina) Goodyear, Katie (Brandon) Bragg, Jennifer Drifka, LeeAnn (Ryan) Berg, Christina Drifka (fiancŽ Clint Krehmeier), Nick (Lauren) Schalinske, Melissa Goodyear, Michael Portale, and Jake Portale; and his 11 great grandchildren Chloe, Axel, Lily, Ace, Violet, Brenneck, Emilia, Kye, Logan, Declan, and Sadie. Gene is further survived by sisters Marie, Germaine, Geraldine, and Candi (Jeff) Berry; sister-in-law Dee Mallum; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maxine; his parents; his parents-in-law; brother Rudy (Lorraine) Drifka; sisters Arlene, Charlotte, and Anna; brothers-in-law Charles Colony, John Repinski, Robert Konkol, Randall Ihrcke, and Daniel Mallum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Gene’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project.
The family would like to thank the staff at Anita’s Garden and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Visitation begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI. Full military honors will follow the service. Private burial.
Because of his love of sports, Eugene requested all those in attendance at his funeral don Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers or Notre Dame apparel. Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family.
