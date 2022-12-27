Eugene Proefrock, 89
Eugene “Gene” Proefrock, longtime resident of Grafton, passed away peacefully at his home, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving children, at the age of 89 years.
Gene was born on March 27, 1933, in Thiensville, the son of the late Edwin Proefrock and the late Dora (nee Paske) Proefrock. He was later united in marriage to Beverly Hilgart on December 29, 1965, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Grafton. Together their marriage was blessed with five children.
Gene served his country in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1955. Gene went on to work for Wm. Hilgart & Sons Excavating business, where he was a faithful employee for over 35 years.
Gene is survived by his children: James Proefrock, Richard (Marlo) Proefrock, and Judy Mueller; grandchildren: Dana (Jonathan) Feld, Nathan Alvarez, Gerad Proefrock, Maggie Proefrock, Kyle Proefrock, Abigail Proefrock, Luke Proefrock, Paige Proefrock, Mackenzie Mueller, and Nicholas Mueller; great-grandchildren: Madeline, Oliver, and Eden Feld, Fred, Molly and Claire Alvarez, and Cleo Jean Proefrock; sister, Carol (the late Vic) Lentz, many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Proefrock; sons, Michael Proefrock and Tom Proefrock; brothers: Donald (Mercedes “Mitzi”) Proefrock, Gerald (Darlene) Proefrock, and Harvey (Loretta) Proefrock, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marceline (Leroy) Paulin, Marvelle (Bob) Eernisse, Beatrice (Al) Blank, Valeria Hilgart, Marilyn (Leonard) Clemins, William (Dolores) Hilgart, Frances (Dorothy) Hilgart, and James (Lucy) Hilgart.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. Gene will be in state on Thursday, at the church, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Beverly, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice would be appreciated.
