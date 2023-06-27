Evelyn M. Guttmann, 91
Evelyn M. Guttmann (Nee Lecher) formerly of Thiensville passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at NEWCare Living in Crivitz at the age of 91 years.
Evelyn was born on August, 26, 1931 in Mequon, the daughter of the late Paul and the late Catherine Lecher.
Evelyn and Bob enjoyed traveling, camping and sightseeing making stops all over the country.
Evelyn also enjoyed knitting prayer shawls for family and friends and blankets for her grandchildren. She was rarely seen without her knitting needles!
Evelyn is survived by her sister Caroline Lecher, her children Kathleen Sonnenberg, Susan (Baldwin Clasen) Guttmann, Pamela Robold, Sandra (Robert ‘Butch’) Liebscher, grandchildren Tasha Janssen, Amy Clasen, Ryan Robold, Megan Robold, Carly Robold, Brennan Liebscher, Carter Liebscher and great-grandchildren Brianne Janssen, Kailey Janssen and Kirsten Rhodes.
She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Guttmann, sister Bette Barth, brothers Paul Lecher Jr., Robert Lecher and beloved daughter, Christine Heubner.
Evie will be missed by her loving family and many friends.
Memorials of your choice are appreciated.