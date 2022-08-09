Francis Henry Broomfield, Jr.
Fran passed away peacefully August 5, 2022 in Glendale, WI in the loving arms of his family. Fran is survived by his beloved son Larri, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Jim, Mike and Sam, daughter-in-law Maureen and granddaughters Monica (Ben Kobol) and Emily, and great-grandson Finn, and many other cherished friends and family. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Jane, and dear son Brian.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 12 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish in Grafton, WI. In lieu of flowers please donate to St Joseph Parish in Grafton, Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) or your favorite charity. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.