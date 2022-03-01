Frank Otto Deutsch, 87
Frank Otto Deutsch passed away at his home on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was 87 years old. Frank was born on October 3, 1934, in Cudahy, Wisconsin to parents Frank and Rose (Jost) Deutsch.
Frank served in the United States Army as a Radar Specialist 3 and was honorably discharged in October of 1962. His passion was his garden and orchard. He was a knowledgeable horticulturalist and found great peace and happiness tending to his many fruit trees, vegetable and flower plants.
He was a proud graduate of Rufus King High School and attended classes at MSOE for refrigeration repair. Frank was a dedicated employee at Pepsi Co., where he worked for 38 years before retiring.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Mariette (Meyer), children Steven (Judi) Deutsch, Maya “Joan” (Makis) Caracotsios, Michael Deutsch, Joseph (Michelle) Deutsch, Paul Deutsch, grandchildren Erik (Maria), Ryan, Michelle, Nick, Ethan (Katie), Anthony, Julian (SoMin), Alexis, and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Rudy.
A Funeral Service will be held for Frank on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home 1167 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 at 4:00 PM. Family will receive visitors from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at 4:00 PM.
Frank’s family wishes to thank Horizon Home Care and Hospice for the care and compassion they provided.
