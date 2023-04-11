Frank Wolter, 84
Frank Wolter, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023 while vacationing in Mazatlan, Mexico.
Frank was born on July 31, 1938 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. He then grew up in Cedarburg, Wisconsin where he was active in sports and teenage “monkey business.” He then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and returned to Wisconsin where he spent many years working in the beverage industry, making many friends during those years both at home and on their business and pleasure trips. After retirement, he enjoyed going “up north” in summers and going to Mazatlan, Mexico for several weeks in the winter. But Frank’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with our families and many friends. If he could tell a joke or story (and there were many) to make someone smile or laugh, that would make his day! Along with his deep faith in the God of all creation, this is, in essence, how Frank lived his life and who he was. Rest in Peace “Big Guy” He is survived by Gerri, his wife of almost 30 years; brothers, Jerome “Tuffy” (Andrea) Wolter, Alec (Claudia) Wolter; and sister, Sharon (Roy) Oberheu; sister-in-law, Carol Kunke; son, Steve (Kim) Wolter; step children, Donna Parshall and Steve Laatsch, who considered Frank their special “Pops.” He is further survived by his beloved grandchildren; Cassie Wolter, Kayla Wolter, Nick (Tia) Parshall, Jake (Kori) Parshall, Alex (Jenise) Parshall, and Alec Vleau; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Ava, and Baby Mya who will join our family soon. He will be missed by many other family members and many life long friends.
The celebration of life service will be held on April 15, 2023 at First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, then the memorial service with military honors, followed by a light luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg, WI is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.