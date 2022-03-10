Frederick A. Dehne, 86
Frederick A. “Fred” Dehne of Port Washington passed away at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon on March 7, 2022, at the age of 86 years.
Fred was born in Kohler, the son of the late Fred Dehne and the late Lucetta (nee Danforth) Dehne. Fred worked for many years as a mechanical engineer.
Fred is survived by his children: Kim Dehne, Mark (Vicki) Dehne, Glenn (Kathleen) Dehne, and Jill Hesselink; and brother-in-law, Vic Berger. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, 4:00 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Grafton. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.