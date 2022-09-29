Frederick ‘Fred’ A. Steinke, 80
Frederick “Fred” A. Steinke was born into eternal life on September 25, 2022, at the age of 80. He was loving husband for over 57 years of Katherine Steinke, where they resided in Mequon. He was loving dad of Kimberly (David) Monday, and cherished Papa of Madeline and Makenna. He is further survived by sister-in-law Nancy Miller, brother-in-law James McNeill, brother-in-law George (Cathy) McNeill, and cousin Robert (Linda) Zillmer; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Marie Steinke.
A special thank-you to the caring staff at Hamilton House Senior Living in Cedarburg the past 3-plus years while he battled Alzheimer’s Disease.
Fred grew up in Milwaukee, attending Custer High School and creating lifelong friends in Ken, Dennis, Jim and Mike. He then enlisted in the Navy where he served time during the Vietnam War.
Fred enjoyed music, singing in the church choir for decades. He was also well-known for telling jokes — some drawing laughter but many more resulting in groans. But he still carried on to the next one. Fred enjoyed his sports cars, proudly saying, “loud pipes save lives.” He always loved time at the family cabin in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.
A Celebration of Fred’s Life will take place on Saturday, November 26, from 3-5 p.m. at Shully’s A.T.S., 143 Green Bay Road, Thiensville. Please come join family and friends to reminisce. If desired, condolences may be made to Fred’s family at P.O. Box 65, St. Germain, WI 54558.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
