WEST BEND
Garnet Mae Schneider
May 22, 1929 - Dec. 16, 2022
Garnet Mae Schneider, age 93, went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 16, 2022, at New Perspective in West Bend. She was born on May 22, 1929, in Elmore to Edmund and Emma (nee Hornburg) Scheid.
Garnet was raised on a farm south of Lake Bernice, along with her 6 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1947. On September 8, 1951, she married the love of her life, Donald L. Schneider, at St. Michael's Church, and they settled in West Bend, after Donald's duty was fulfilled with the United States Army in Texas. Together they raised two sons and a daughter, Gary, Linda, and Jeffery.
After returning to Wisconsin from Texas, Garnet worked at the Franko-Grundahl doctor’s office. She then worked at the Rexall Drug Store at the Decorah Shopping Center in West Bend mainly in the gift shop. After that, she was a teller at the First National Bank (now BMO) of West Bend until her retirement.
Garnet and Don were known for their polka dancing throughout Wisconsin. They loved to spend time at their cabin in Waupaca, entertaining friends and family.
Garnet is survived by her loving husband, Don, of 71 years. She is further survived by daughter-in-law Ann (nee Backhaus) Schneider, wife of the late Gary, and son-in-law Barry Werner, husband of the late Linda; grandchildren Jake (Kristina) Schneider, Matthew (Heidi) Schneider, Heidi (Robin) Womack, and Nick (Robin) Werner; great-grandchildren Britton, Matalie, Brynley, and Brielle Schneider, Carver Ullrich, Grace, and Madalyn Womack, Nicholas, and Addison Werner; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her children Gary, Linda, and Jeffrey; her parents; and brothers Eldon, Raymond; sisters Valerie, Ortha, Verna, and Beverly.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at the Phillip Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.