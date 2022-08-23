Gary D. Harvancik, 63
Mr. Gary Harvancik, of Port Washington, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was 63 years old.
Gary was born on November 13, 1958, in Killeen, TX, son of Ronald Harvancik and Sharon (Anderson) Huth. He grew up in Wauwatosa and graduated from Wauwatosa West High School with the class of 1977. Gary was a very accomplished diver in high school, and also dove for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. After college Gary pursued a variety of careers, including an EMT, and a cardiovascular technician, with the most recent being a union plumber.
On February 28, 2004, he married Gail Klever Panagis at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Gary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg and the EAA.
After his family, Gary’s greatest love was flying. He earned his sport pilot certificate in 2009 and purchased his own plane in 2013. He was a member of the AOPA, Gary was an expert pilot and spent many hours in his hangar tinkering on his plane. Gary was a man of many talents and could make or fix just about anything. He developed a love for woodworking at a young age and completed many projects over his lifetime. Gary enjoyed remodeling bathrooms and kitchens and was quick to help a friend or neighbor in need. He coached soccer when his children were young and was always cheering them on from the stands. Gary was a teacher at heart and was eager to pass his skills and knowledge to others. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruising and his trip to Italy. Some of his favorite pastimes over his lifetime included playing volleyball, swimming, sky and scuba diving. Gary’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, and he will be deeply missed.
Gary is survived by his wife, Gail; his four children: Courtney Harvancik, Jeremy Harvancik, Timothy (Kathleen) Panagis and Katherine Panagis; and his two loving grandchildren Nikolas and Maddox Panagis. He is further survived by his father, Ronald; siblings Steven (Christine) Harvancik, Lisa (Scott) Faehnel, Jeff (Kim) Huth and Claire (Dean) Goblirsch; mother-in-law Patricia Klever; sister-in-law Pam (Dan) Listle , sister-in-law Mary Harvancik, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon, and his brother David Harvancik, and his “adopted” parents, R.E. and Louise Younglove.
A service celebrating Gary’s life will take place on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Pastor Vicki Simon will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, August 25, from 4 p.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the EAA Young Eagles (https://www.eaa.org/eaa/support-eaa/give)
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.