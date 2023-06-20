Gary Stehling, 71
Gary Jerome Stehling was born to Raymond Joseph Stehling and Mary Dorthea Manke in Milwaukee, WI, and was raised in Fairy Chasm, a subdivision in Mequon, WI with his three brothers.
He graduated from Homestead high school and worked at several companies in the Cedarburg, WI area before retiring and then caring for his father in Wauwatosa, WI until his father’s passing.
Gary enjoyed playing his electronic keyboards and riding his Harley.
He passed suddenly at age 71 in his home in Cedarburg, WI, and is survived by his three brothers, William 82 (Donna), Gregory 80, Douglas 73 (Karen), and many nieces and nephews.
His brothers and many friends in the Cedarburg area will miss him.
A memorial visitation will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Chapel of the Flowers located at 13235 W.
Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM. The memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM with an inurnment to follow at 3:00 PM in the Alcove of Love.