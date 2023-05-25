George A. Hickmann, 96
George August Hickmann died peacefully, with his family by his side, on Sunday May 21, 2023, at the age of 96.
He was born in Sheboygan, WI on August 25, 1926, the son of William and Clara (nee Gruenke) Hickmann. George’s mother died when he was only 7 years old. Mr. William Hickmann then married Mary Wallander-Wimmer, and the family relocated to Cedarburg. The Hickmann family owned and operated Hickmann’s variety store that later became the Ben Franklin store in downtown Cedarburg.
Before moving to Cedarburg, George attended St Peter Claver Grade School and Central High School for 1 year. George finished his high school years at Cedarburg High School, graduating in 1944. He subsequently was drafted right after high school at age18, serving in WWII. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Sonar Technician. After the service he attended Marquette University and earned his degree in Business Administration in 1950. George was hired and employed by Gimbels, and then the West Bend Company.
George married Aveline Gehring in 1955 and was married for 60 years. They moved to Florida where they became longtime residents of St. Petersburg. George was a dedicated employee for 30 years at Florida Power Company and retired from there.
Preceded in death by his wife Aveline, and siblings Jim (the late June) Hickmann and Donna (the late Gene) Stecker. Survivors include his beloved siblings Janice (the late Harold) Stauske, Rosemary Hickmann and Bill (Karen) Hickmann, along with many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
Mass of Christian Burial 4:00 PM on Tuesday May 30, 2023 at St. Francis Borgia St Francis Borgia Parish-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd in Cedarburg. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the church for 3:00 PM until time of Mass. George will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Armstrong, WI.
A special thank you to all the assisted living staff and residents at Village Point Commons for the kindness, loving care, and friendship so freely given to George. The family would also like to thank Legacy Hospice for their assistance.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or charity of your choice, are appreciated.
Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, Michael Schramka Associate is assisting the family.