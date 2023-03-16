George E. "Butch" Schenk
George E. "Butch" Schenk, of White Lake, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Rosalia Gardens Assisted Living. He was 85 years old. He was born on February 20, 1938, in White Lake, a son of Fred and Mabel (Andrews) Schenk. He married Dorothy Richson on July 6, 1963, in Cedarburg.
He graduated from White Lake High School with the class of 1956.
George served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. He was employed at American Can Company in Milwaukee and returned to White Lake following his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; four children, Christine (Reuben) Fischer of Catawba, Pamela Gall of Port Washington, Robert (Cheryl) Schenk of White Lake, and Fred (Joy) Schenk of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his bulldog, Buttons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Carol Schenk; four brothers; and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo with Rev. Wes Jedras officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Military Honors will be held at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.