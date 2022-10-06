George F. ‘Mickey’ Gonn, 87
George (Mickey) F. Gonn, age 87 passed away peacefully in his sleep August 28, 2022.
George (Mickey) is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Judith June (nee Tutaj); loving father of Craig (Sheri); and proud grandfather of Lauren and Brad. George (Mickey) was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alice Goniwicha and his brother Edward Goniwicha. Also survived by his brother Donald Goniwicha and his brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews’ other relatives and dear friends.
Mickey’s love and passion for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers Basketball and Football never ended, and he loved playing sheepshead with his friends at VPC. Mickey’s (Papa’s) unconditional love for his grandkids was present to the end. He was so proud of them and they will always remember Papa’s boyish antics! From the special malts he created to the red Corvette toy car he bought for them. They will always have fond memories of their Papa and all the adventures he created every time he and Grandma Judy babysat. He will be greatly missed. Immediate family will be holding their own private celebration of life. In remembrance of George (Mickey) the family asks that any donations go to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission - Christian Charity (milmission.org).