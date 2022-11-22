George J. Schmitt, 93
George J. Schmitt of Port Washington, formerly of Milwaukee, Grafton and Cecil passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Milwaukee to John and Bertha (Arndt) Schmitt on February 10, 1929. George married Audrey Bertz on February 7, 1953, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee and together they had three children.
George graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. He worked for his father in their corner grocery store located on 22nd & Chambers in Milwaukee. From there he became a food salesman and was in the grocery business until he retired at age 70. In his retirement George stayed busy. He drove a hearse for Andrus Limousine Service, watered flowers for Port Washington’s Marina, drove cars for a local car dealership among other things. His favorite pastime was to get in the car just to go for a ride and attending every one of his great-grandson’s sporting events.
George enjoyed getting together with his Army buddies for a monthly luncheon and for many years baked hundreds of dozens of Christmas cookies for the VA Hospital in Milwaukee.
George will remain in the hearts of his children, Kathy (Gary) Burmesch, Mike (Mary) Schmitt and Linda (Scott) Baumann-Dunning; grandchildren, T.J. (Miranda) Burmesch, Emily (Jason) Zalewski, Katie (Patrick) Phillips, Patrick Schmitt, Michael (Carrie) Baumann, Daniel (Melissa) Baumann, and Sarah Baumann; great-grandchildren, Broderek, Brekken, Bowe, Maryn, Remi, Parker, Harrison, Graham, Jacob (Kira), Jonathan, Joseph and Ashley. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey; brother, Robert (Frances) Schmitt; brother-in-law, Donald (Carol) Bertz.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. John XXIII Parish-St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St. Port Washington, WI 53074. The family will receive visitors at the church from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a Knights of Columbus walk-through at 5:30 p.m. and military honors will immediately follow the service. George will be laid to rest next to his wife at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the family to be used for a park bench in George’s memory and for the Honor Flight.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.