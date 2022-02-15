George Robert Rees, 83
George Robert Rees, lovingly known as Bob, was born in Churdan, Iowa, on July 11, 1938 to Raymond and Bessie Alice (Trotter) Rees. He and his sister, Carol Ann (Rees) Keerbs, were raised by their parents on a 160-acre grain and dairy farm.
While working at Woolworth’s department store in Davenport, Iowa, he met Roxanna Rose Laxton. After dating only three months, he was convinced that she was the one. They married on January 11, 1962, and were inseparable during their sixty years of marriage.
In 1962, Bob and Roxanna moved to Racine, where they welcomed their first child, George Robert Rees, Jr. In 1964, they moved to Cedarburg where Bob fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. He was known to call himself a “peaceman, not a policeman” which highlights his focus on making his community safe and peaceful. There, in Cedarburg, their family grew to include another son, Garrett, and two daughters, Corinne and Leann. The children recall his calm demeanor, never raising his voice and always providing the needed discipline with love.
While raising the family in Cedarburg, Bob’s career in the Police Department continued to advance from a patrolman in the first ten years, followed by five years as a detective and then becoming assistant chief in 1979. Finally, he served as chief of police from November of 1981 until his retirement in 1999. In the family household, the sound of the police scanner became a comforting sound and they grew so accustomed that even the pet parakeet could be heard saying “Cedarburg Police Department.”
In the early 1970s Bob and Roxanna were visited by Jehovah’s Witnesses. Filled with many questions, they began to study the Bible in earnest and in 1972 they were baptized. Bob found joy in serving others in this new way - sharing the Bible’s message of hope. He also had the privilege of baptizing many others, including some of his own grandchildren. After retirement, Bob was able to spend more time in the ministry with Roxanna, often serving together as auxiliary pioneers. And, as an elder in the congregation, he was known for his compassion in visiting the sick and elderly or those who needed assistance.
Though he led a life in service to others, he did take time to enjoy nature - hunting, camping with the family, golfing (he won a “hole in one” award) and woodworking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, laughing and playing with them when they were happy and consoling them with songs when they were sad. He and Roxanna also enjoyed spending winters in Florida after his retirement.
On February 7, 2022, Bob passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife, Roxanna, and his daughters at his side.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bessie Rees; brother-in-law, Vern Keerbs; grandson Bryce Campbell and daughter-in-law, Tricia Rees. He is survived by his wife, Roxanna Rose Rees; children George (Jacqui) Rees, Garrett Rees, Corinne (Joel) Baum, Leann (Todd) Campbell; grandchildren Ashley Rees, Ethan Rees, Erin (Matt) Nuechterlein, Robby (Courtney) Rees, Karianne Davis, Josh Davis, Seth Rees, Ian Rees, Aiden Rees, Chelsea (Paul) Smith, Zachary (Whitney) Baum, Avery (Amber) Baum, Trace Baum, Trisha Campbell, Pierce (Brooke) Campbell, Jensen Campbell, Madison Campbell, Rees Campbell and Abigail Campbell; and great-grandchildren Ayla Baum, Archer Baum, Kayleanne Davis and Emery Davis.
Funeral services for Bob will be done via Zoom only on March 6 at 3 p.m. Friends are invited to login using the following information:
Zoom ID 869 0763 9688
Passcode: BobRees.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg is honored to serve the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.