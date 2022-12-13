Gerald A. “Jerry” Groth, 87
Gerald A. “Jerry” Groth of West Bend, formerly of Jackson, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home at Cedar Bay West at the age of 87 years. He was born on April 10, 1935 to the late John and Adela (nee Kannenberg) Groth.
In 1957, he joined the National Guard, and in 1960, was called to serve with the United States Army. Following his discharge in 1962, he returned to Wisconsin.
On April 26, 1969, he was united in marriage to Karen R. Endres at Faith United Church of Christ. Karen predeceased January 27, 2018.
Jerry worked and later owned the family farm in the Town of Jackson. During this time, he also worked as a driver for Liesener Top Soil.
He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ and the S/Sgt. Henry F. Gumm Post #486 American Legion in Jackson.
Survivors include his brother Delwyn of West Bend; 1 nephew John (Chris) Groth of West Bend; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers Elroy (Adeline), Orville (Helen) and Hilmer, and 2 nieces Linda Bilgo and Debra Dorough.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 10 at 1 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson with burial following in Faith UCC Cemetery. Visitation was at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Memorials to Faith UCC or the charity of the donor’s choice are appreciated.
