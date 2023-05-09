Gerald "Jerry" Ernest Osborne, 85
If flags were flown at half-staff when a life well-lived by an ordinary person ended, they would be lowered in honor of Jerry Osborne, whose long and exceptionally well-lived life ended on April 22, 2023.
Jerry was born in Alpena, Michigan, on August 21, 1937, the son of Thelma (Kress) and Ralph Osborne. He grew up in Sparta, Wisconsin where he was a stellar student, played basketball and graduated in the top ten from Sparta High School. He then went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received a BS degree with honors in 1959. That was also the year he married his high-school sweetheart Sandra Fox. They had a one day honeymoon and returned to Madison where Jerry began work on his MBA.
His career started with Corning Glass Works in Corning, New York and Kentucky. He later joined Wisconsin Bell and returned to God’s Country. When Jerry retired from Ameritech, he made a complete career switch and went into the nonprofit world, first with Lutheran Social Services and then the American Lung Association. He often said that he saved the best for last. His public service included serving on the church council at Fox Point Lutheran Church and its Outreach Ministry Committee, and as president of North Shore Kiwanis. Jerry was active in North Shore Interfaith and volunteered as a poll worker and election site captain. As a young man, he was a member of the Naval Reserve.
Jerry was the father of two adored children, Laura and Christopher. He felt privileged to see them grow up, marry and raise families of their own. You would find him most Saturdays at grandkids’ various sporting events cheering them on. Jerry and Sandra also took their grandchildren on trips (no parents allowed!) which were filled with amazing adventures.
Jerry and Sandra traveled extensively on their own, seeing the sun rise over Paris, driving across France and England and somehow returning home safely, hiking in national parks, and on the Eagle Trail in Peninsula State Park followed by cherry pancakes at the White Gull Inn.
Jerry grew up in an era where faith, family, country and loyalty were the highest virtues, and he embodied those principles and held them dearly. Jerry’s death leaves a gap in our family that won’t be filled and that is how it should be. We all have so many wonderful memories to keep Jerry close and we smile when we recall that he signed emails to grandkids with “LOL” thinking it meant Lots of Love.
Jerry is survived by his devoted wife Sandra, daughter Laura (Stephen) DeGuire, son Christopher (Amy) Osborne and eight amazing grandchildren: Tad, Michael (fiancé Michaela), Corrie, Thomas, Chase, Emma, Nathaniel and Amy, Jr. He is also survived by his brother Ralph (Judy), nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Fox Point Lutheran Church with visitation from 10:00-11:00, followed by a memorial service and reception.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lutheran Social Services (LSS) or the Esther Erickson Fox Endowment Fund at LSS which supports programs to strengthen families in Monroe and La Crosse counties (6737 W. Washington Street, Suite #2275, West Allis, WI 53214), or to Fox Point Lutheran Church’s Outreach Committee (7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI, 53217), or the charity of your choice.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family www.schmidtandbartelt.com 262-241-8085