Gerald ‘Jerry’ R. Nycz, 70
Gerald “Jerry” R. Nycz of Grafton was called home on Wednesday, April 23, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born in Milwaukee to Harry and Ruth (Kucharski) Nycz on August 25, 1951. Jerry was a 1969 graduate of John Marshall High School in Milwaukee.
Jerry retired from Calibre Inc. after 25 years of dedicated service. He took great pride in seeing his custom paint work on local motorcycles. When not working, he was an avid Wisconsin Sports fan including the Bucks, Brewers, Badgers and Packers. He enjoyed fishing and had a special love for dogs. Above all he loved spending time and supporting his granddaughter Kendra. Jerry is survived by his daughter Jodi (Ryan) Dowe of Saukville; brothers Larry (Denice) Nycz, Tim (Rebecca) Nycz, and Dan (Gayle) Nycz; granddaughter Kendra. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Per Jerry’s request, there will be no services at this time.
