Geraldine Fugger, 93
Geraldine Fugger of West Allis passed to eternal life Saturday, March 12, 2022, at age 93 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and soul mate, Patrick. She was dear mother of Debbie, Shari, Patrick J. (Joe) Fugger, and Kris (Rick) Leach; loving grandmother of Becki (Brad) Fleury, John (Katie) Leach, and Kaela Leach. Geraldine is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Rori, Remi and Kendal Fleury. She was sister-in-law of Cathi (John) Kaczkowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Florian Church, 1233 S. 45th St., 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Mathias Cemetery. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Lasata Care Center for the loving care she received there. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Susan G. Komen foundation.