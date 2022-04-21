Geraldine ‘Geri’ Erickson, 56
“It’s time for me to Fly” with my loved ones, over my loved ones, showering them with peace, love and Joy.
Geraldine Therese Erickson was brought into the world by her loving parents, Roger and Christa (Jozefowski) Gollnick, on June 5, 1965, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington. She was baptized into the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Her Christian education began at First Immanuel Lutheran School in Cedarburg and continued at St. John Lutheran Church and School in Plymouth. She was a graduate of Plymouth Comprehensive High School.
In December of 1988, Geri gave birth to her first son, Cory Bauer. On January 27, 1996, she married Lester Erickson, and the three of them bonded as a family. Their son, Justin Erickson, was born on May of 1997, completing their family.
Geri always put her family first by supporting their passions: from the go-cart track to the Plymouth Dirt Track watching her sons race, from the baseball diamond to the soccer field cheering them on. She had countless friends and was always there to lend an ear. She took many young people under her wing and offered them caring guidance. Geri shared love and light with all who knew her.
Geri is survived by her husband, Lester Erickson; son Justin (Katelyn) Erickson; mother, Christa Gollnick; sister, Fawn Gollnick Starnitcky; brother, Bill (Amanda Brooks) Gollnick; mother-in-law, Mildred Erickson; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Franz) Unhold and Tammy (Mike) Schuerer; godmother, Rosemary Zahn; aunt Ruth Gollnick; uncle Bruno (Mary) Jozefowski; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Cory Bauer; father, Roger Gollnick; father-in-law, Lester L. Erickson; aunts Wanda Smith and Rosie Hollenbach; uncles James Gollnick; grandparents, Albert and Lillie Gollnick, Kaziemierz and Francezka Jozefowski, John and Ella Erickson, and Irene Sass.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m. The Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of the Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Geri’s name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank-you to the Emergency Response Team, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, and Froedtert Hospital for all the care and compassion given to Geri and her family. Also to all the family, friends, and racing community for all their continued support during this difficult time.