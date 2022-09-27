Gladys E. Adams, 101
Gladys E. Adams, of Cedarburg, passed away at Anita’s Gardens, in Grafton, on September 18, 2022, at the age of 101 years.
Gladys was born on April 8, 1921, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Ray Schultz and the late Dorothea (nee Bannenberg) Schultz. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to the Cedarburg area, where Gladys attended Cedarburg schools and later graduated from Cedarburg High School, with the class of 1939.
Gladys was employed by Pioneer Container, in Cedarburg, for over 30 years, working as a cost analyst. She was a faithful and dedicated employee until she retired in 1991.
Gladys was an active member at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church West Mequon. She valued her faith and instilled those values onto her children. She was also a member of the Cedarburg Women’s Club as well the Cedarburg American Legion Auxiliary.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Dale (Robert R.) Weidman; grandchildren: Jade (the late Angela) Weidman, Jennifer (Peter) Wilkerson, and Kristine (Gustavo) Naranjo; great-grandchildren: Zoey Wilkerson, A.J. Wilkerson, and Tomas Naranjo; and sister, Dorothy Effenheim. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gladys was preceded in death by her former husbands, William Alexander MacDonald III and John Quincy Adams; son, Ray MacDonald; and brother-in-law, Herbert Effenheim.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, 12 noon at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg. Interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg. She will lie in state on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church West, Mequon, or to Anita’s Gardens are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family of Gladys Adams.