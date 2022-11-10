Gloria I. Kurtz, 98
Mrs. Gloria Kurtz of Cedarburg passed away early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. She was 98 years old.
Gloria was born on August 21, 1924, to Fred and Claradona Hoppe Krueger. She grew up in the Cedarburg area and attended local schools, graduating from high school in 1942.
On April 27, 1947, Gloria was united in marriage with Irwin Kurtz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. The couple settled in Cedarburg and started their family of three children. Mrs. Kurtz worked as a cashier at Paulus Foods for over 25 years, then later worked at Piggly Wiggly as a cashier for an additional 9 years. Irwin preceded her in death in 2004.
Gloria was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. She was an active member of the ladies aid.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Neal (Janis) Kurtz of Nebraska, Sharon (Uldis “Scott”) Karklins of Florida, and Donna (Glenn) Lucas of California; eight grandsons: Paul (Michelle), Steven (Bonnie) Adam (Jean), Benjamin, Daniel, Aaron (Mariah), Micah (CJ) and Terry; and seven great-grandchildren: Talon, Nathan, Hannah, Ashley, Kayleigh, Remi and Rory. She is further survived by brother Wayne (the late Lois) Krueger of Cedarburg, sister-in-law Anna Mae (the late Fredrick) Krueger of Texas, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister Doris Ahlers and brother Franklin (the late Sylvia) Krueger and brother Frederick Krueger.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 W. Washington St, Grafton. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until services at 12 noon. Following the service, Mrs. Kurtz will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Paul Cemetery.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to St Paul’s Church.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.