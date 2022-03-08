Goldie L. Meyer, 64
Goldie L. Meyer (nee Shampo) of Cedarburg went to her heavenly home March 1, 2022, at the age 64 after battling early onset Alzheimer’s. She was the beloved wife of John “BJ” Meyer; loving mother of Michael (Tara) Meyer and Amanda (Drew) Swanson; and proud grandma of Ava, Beckham, Henry and Emma. She was dear sister of Sharon (Pete) Schmitz, Gloria Shampo and Donna Shampo-Reisen and is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Memorial service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.