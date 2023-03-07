Gordon J. Waters, 88
Gordon J. Waters, of Cedarburg, Wisconsin went to his eternal home on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Gordon was born on June 21, 1934 to his late parents Raymond and Leona (nee Hannemann) Waters. Gordon grew up in Cedarburg where he then graduated from Cedarburg High School. Gordon was involved in many sports especially football and was a favorite, loyal fan to his beloved team, the Green Bay Packers, win or lose.
Gordon was united in marriage to Janet Lueders for 70 years of wedded bliss on July 10, 1953. He worked at Kiekhaefer as an apprentice in the Tool and Die trade and several other tool shops over the years. Over the course of his career, Gordon also worked second part time jobs. He started his own business with his friend, Rex Meinert sandblasting. He worked at Neiman Apple Orchard and was a custodian for local schools. He retired at the age of 60 due to illness. Gordon was blessed with a beautiful voice, he enjoyed singing in the church choirs from the age of 7, participating at many churches and weddings as a soloist. The Lords Prayer was his favorite and always done to perfection. He was also a talented poet. Gordon moved to Upper Michigan where him and Janet lived on 12 acres of beautiful forest and frontage on the Menomonee River. After 30 years, Gordon and Janet moved back to Cedarburg.
Some of Gordon’s hobbies included hunting, fishing on Lake Michigan where he earned the Salmon King Trophy and Walleye Trophy, boating, golfing, snowmobiling, and traveling. Aside from his hobbies, Gordon was passionate about his vehicles, he loved painting and restoring cars, including their Mustang and Pontiac. Gordon established a local long distance skating record at the age of 15 in the year 1949 on Cedar Creek. Because of Gordon’s love for eagles and other birds, you could find him outside with multiple eagles alongside him in the trees from his eagle call.
Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; three children, Dennis (Kim) of Mequon, Christine Wright (Craig Stewart) of Missouri, and Russel (Susan) of Cedarburg. He is further survived by many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Leona and his sister, Kathy.
A memorial service for Gordon will take place on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home (979 N Green Bay Road, Grafton, WI 53024) with Pastor Mark Rohrback officiating. Visitation will take place 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM prior to the service. Memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Grace Lutheran Church in Pembine, WI are appreciated. Online condolences can be made to www.muellerfuneralhome.com.