Gordon Van Pelt Waddington, 64
Gordon, better known as Gordy, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2022. He was born Feb. 9, 1958, to John and Barbara Waddington in Philadelphia, PA, along with his brother, Scott, and sister, Betsy. When he was eight years old the family moved to Fox Point. He graduated from Nicolet High school in 1976, where he was a talented basketball player. He was a true athlete and became an accomplished and passionate golfer. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin River Falls where he earned a Bachelors in Soil Science. During his college years he indulged his thrill-seeking spirit by hiking in the mountains out west, accompanied by three of his best friends.
After college, Gordy developed a love of gardening and landscaping, spending the bulk of his career as a golf course superintendent. This passion was shared by his loving wife, Diane, and was on full display at their home garden in Port Washington.
In more recent years, Gordy became a true connoisseur of wine, taking an unforgettable trip to Napa Valley with his wife, Diane, and teaching others about wine at every opportunity. Gordy also loved the outdoors, often taking road trips with his oldest daughter, Molly, to tour the national parks or spending the weekend camping in his van with his loyal dog, Josie. Every Saturday morning you could find Gordy at Hawthorne Hills Golf Club hitting a round with his golf buddies, laughing, joking, and often beating them all. With a heart of gold, paired with an adventurous, rule-bending personality, Gordy did everything with the best of intentions. By putting others first, and living life to the fullest, he made a special impact on those who were lucky enough to know him.
He had a great passion for music, spending time with family and friends, and just getting out there to see the world. His ability to have a good time was unmatched, and he lived life on his own terms, often touting the mantra “Contrary to Ordinary.”
In addition to his wife, Diane, Gordy leaves behind his three daughters Molly, Alex, and Kendall who he loved more than anything in the world. He taught all three of them how to shoot a basketball, hit a golf ball, and to never give up. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Quinn, Connor, and Maia, who all cherished their “GPa,” which was a title he was thrilled to be called. He also leaves his three stepdaughters Jenna Congdon, Sarah and Samantha Stark; and his three sons-in-law Buddy Custer, Mitch Chester, and Dan Congdon, all of whom he loved like his own.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, a charity which Gordy contributed to, and whose mission it is to plant trees all over the world.
As Gordy preferred fun over formality, we will be hosting a celebration of life in his honor. This will take place at Fire Ridge Golf Club on January 28, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. Guests may come and go as they please, but we will gather to toast Gordy at 2 p.m.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.