Gregory Bennett, 75
Gregory Bennett, age 75, of Mequon, WI, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side, just as he wished, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was born February 26 in Altoona, PA to Sarah Ann Tompkins and Bertin Wilmot Bennett. Greg grew up in Detroit, MI. He enlisted in the US Army in 1967 in Milwaukee, WI. He proudly served in the 1st Infantry Division, Vietnam 1968-1969, with F Company 52nd Infantry LRRP, later I Company 75th Ranger Regiment and was awarded the Purple Heart medal, among other decorations. Greg's selfless acts of bravery and sacrifice exemplified his commitment to protecting the freedoms we hold dear.
After leaving the service in 1970, Greg worked in several well-known Milwaukee restaurants, then began a long career as a maintenance engineer and later a project engineer. Greg married the love of his life, Nancy Matthes, on August 21, 1976 at Grace Lutheran Church in Thiensville, WI. He rarely missed one of his sons’ baseball or football games. His greatest joy was raising his boys and watching them become men and then fathers. When Greg and his wife retired in 2016 they began to travel, sharing and growing their passion for fly fishing. They cherished their time exploring streams and rivers across the country, with Montana the recent favorite. He spent hours tying his own flies, which he gladly shared, and built beautiful nets. Greg always looked forward to the company of his LRRP brothers at their annual reunions. He made friends everywhere he went.
Greg is survived by his wife of over 46 years, Nancy. He is the proud father of Brian Bennett (Christina, expecting their third child) and Ross Bennett (Kaleigh) and loving Grandpa/Papa to Dante, Charlotte, Camden, and Oliver.
Funeral Service to celebrate Greg’s life and honor his service will be held at Christ Alone Evangelical Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main St. Thiensville, WI on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 3:00pm. Visitation at the church from 1:00-3:00pm. Greg will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10:00am at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warrior Project, or Til Valhalla Project would be most meaningful.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.