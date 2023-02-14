H. Patricia ‘Pat’ Westphal, 81
H. Patricia “Pat” Westphal, a longtime resident of Grafton, passed away on Tuesday February 7, 2023, at the age of 81 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul R. Westphal.
Patricia was born on September 10, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Henry Warren and late Helen Reagles. She was later united in marriage to Paul Westphal on September 13, 1968, in Milwaukee. Patricia was a 1959 graduate of Libertyville High School and then at the age of 40, Milwaukee Area Technical College while earning a double major associate degree in 1981. After graduation she served on the MATC Architectural Technology Advisory Committee.
Patricia was a longtime employee of Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal. She was a dedicated employee until she retired in 2011. Patricia was very involved in NAWIC, National Association of Women in Construction, where she was past president of the Milwaukee Chapter. Through her NAWIC association she also traveled the nation, Alaska to Arizona and even Canada. When Patricia was not in the office and then later in retirement she could be found gardening, fishing on Lake Michigan in the family boat Pat's Passion or taking in a Bucks or Packers game with family. She was also an accomplished fly tyer and at one point sold her Passion Flys at the Wheeler Dealer and directly to Lake Michigan charter boat captains. She also had a love for music - dance as well as painting. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and career woman. She set a fabulous example for all.
Patricia is survived by her children, Barnie Westphal, Betsy (Bill) Ketterhagen, Paul (Lisa) Westphal, Claire (Matthew) Wollner, Wayne (Judy) Westphal and Ken Westphal. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, and her brother David (Mara) Warren.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211. A service honoring Pat's life will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Private family interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Pat's name may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Ozaukee Campus https://www.wihumane.org/donate.
Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood is assisting the family. For more information, call 414-962-8383 or visit www.feerickfuneralhome.com.