Harold D. 'Hal' Block, 81
Hal was born on April 23, 1941 and lived in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls with his parents John and Doris Block and siblings, Louise and Rick. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1959 and continued his education at UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison, receiving a degree in pharmacy in 1965. During that timeframe and after a five-year courtship of sorts, he married his wife Nancy (nee Makkos) and they went on to raise three children, Robin, Christopher and Daniel. Oddly enough, this relationship actually continued for 56 years. Hal had an itch to return to school and in 1972 he graduated from Marquette University with a law degree. For a number of years, he was able to work at both of these professions as he was owner and co-owner of three pharmacies, but later he concentrated on his law practice mainly in the area of immigration law.
Hal enjoyed UW football games, bicycling, kayaking, international travel, “up north” vacations and Door County with the family, as well as gardening - he took pride in his skills working in the dirt and making things grow and bloom. Hal was involved in his church home in different capacities, including chairman of the congregation twice. He was a good man and respected by those who had contact with him - his smile was infectious, and there was usually a twinkle in those baby blue eyes.
Hal is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Nancy, as well as his children, Robin (Paul Giesen), Chris, and Dan, and grandkids, Zoe (Jess) Whorrall, Maxwell Schwarz, and Kaya Schwarz. Further survived by sister Louise (Paul) Schreiber, brother Richard (Mary) Block, and sister-in-law, Mary Makkos, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and dear dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris (nee Grant) Block, in-laws Steve and Ann (nee Bode) Makkos, brothers-in-law Stephen Makkos Jr (and his wife Barbara), and Tom Makkos, as well as other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Alone Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville on Monday, December 5, at 2:30PM. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11:30 to 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Alone Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN are appreciated.