Harold “Hal” L. Sherman, 88
Harold “Hal” L. Sherman of Cedarburg passed peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born in Glen Ellyn, IL to Leonard and Dorothy Sherman on August 22, 1934. He married Evangeline “Vangie” Lach on September 10, 1960, and together they had three children.
Hal graduated from Hinsdale High School in Illinois. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. After being discharged from the Army, Hal attended the University of Illinois and Carroll University in Waukesha. He retired from Hentzen Coatings, Inc. in Milwaukee after 45 years of dedicated service.
Hal enjoyed fishing and boating (his retirement gift to himself was a boat called Oarsome) and was known for his world-renowned recipe for smoked salmon. He had a passion for bicycling. Hal made numerous trips cycling around Wisconsin and had the surprising ability to put on weight during his many stops for snacks and beer. Hal had many other interests including playing tennis, canoeing and bowling. Most importantly he treasured the time with his friends and family.
Hal’s memory will remain in the hearts of his devoted wife Vangie, his children Jennifer Acompanado, Sarah Rinne and Julie Allen; grandchildren Courtney (Michael Looney) Elbe, Jacob (Kaity) Elbe, Jessica (Joseph) Szilagyi, Jason Rinne, Luke Allen and Evan Allen; great grandchildren Ashleigh, Olivia, Keegan, Rowan, Madeline, Michael and Emily; siblings Nancy (Chuck) Farnham, Mary (Joe) Indelli and Richard Sherman.
He was preceded in death by his brother Phillip Sherman.
A memorial service for Hal is planned for Spring 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.