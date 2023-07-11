Harold R. Immekus, 76
Harold R. Immekus of Cedarburg, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the age of 76 years.
Harold was born on May 1, 1947, the son of the late Harold W. and the late Edith (nee Friedrich) Immekus. He married the love of his life, Jeanne Huelse on July 20, 1968. This year would’ve been their 55-year anniversary.
Besides being an electrician, Harold’s main hobby was refurbishing model American flyer trains. He had his own set as well that he loved to tinker around with.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jeanne (nee Huelse), sister, JoAnne Rick, brother, Michael (Jan) Immekus, nephew, Chuck (Pam) Bohachek and great-nephew, Tyler Bohachek. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1193 Lakefield Rd., Grafton. A visitation will take place, on Friday, at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.