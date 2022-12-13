Harold Sudbrink, 93
Harold Sudbrink, of Grafton, passed away at the age of 93 on December 6, 2022. Harold was born on April 22, 1929 to William Sudbrink and Minnie (nee Haselbarth) Sudbrink in Grafton. He grew up playing baseball and basketball and later enjoyed bowling. He attended Grafton Public Schools and graduated from Grafton High School in 1948. Harold served in the United States Army as part of the 656 Topographic Battalion, Headquarters and Supply Company in Germany. He worked for Russell T Gilman Co, Inc. from 1961 to 1996 as their Assembly Department Supervisor. During his retirement he enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Veronica (nee Wambach) Sudbrink; children: Robert, John (friend Patti), Timothy (Rhonda), Barb (Tim) Sykora, Donna (James) Wendtlandt and Jane Sudbrink. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Milda (Henry) Westphal, Martin Sudbrink and Lillian (Edwin) Bretschneider.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 1:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church 701 Washington Street Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Paul Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to Dr. Kevin Goniu and his staff at Froedtert Health Care for their dedicated care.