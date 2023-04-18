Harold T. “Teno” Mueller
Went to his Heavenly Home from Lasata Care Center on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the age of 93. Teno was born in Grafton, WI on April 28, 1929, the son of the late Ernst F. and Clarinda (nee Goetter) Mueller. Teno graduated from Grafton High School, attended Valparaiso University and then returned home to join his father and brother working at the funeral home and furniture store. On November 25, 1950, Teno was united in marriage to Nela Jean “Dolly” (nee Keehn) and were blessed with three children. Teno was an avid sports enthusiast. He played baseball & basketball in High School and played baseball for Grafton in the Land O Lakes League. He was a basketball coach for many years conducting practices in the basement of his home. All the years of his kids growing up, he supported them in all their endeavors, especially them showing horses which was Dolly’s passion. He didn’t like to ride but he did everything behind the scenes. Teno’s true passion was golf. He was a member of Hartford Golf Club for over 40 years. Teno and Dolly would play any course and with anyone. They were blessed to play different courses all over the United States traveling with friends. He enjoyed playing in state and county tournaments, and even won a few. Teno was a member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and was a member of the Men’s Club. His faith and God were very important to him. He was also a member of the Cedarburg Lion’s Club, volunteering in the many activities they supported. Teno worked with his father and brother running Mueller Funeral Home and Mueller Furniture Store. He retired in the late 90’s and spent the winters in Surprise, AZ.
Teno is survived by his children: Christie (Friend Allen Campbell) Mueller, Scott (Mary) Mueller & Mike (Lisa) Mueller; Proud Pop of: Angela (Friend Dave Spanjar) Mueller, Ashley (Charlie) Schell & Tyler (fiancŽe Hayla Bader) Mueller; Proud Great Pop to Max & Teagan Schell; brother-in-law Doug Keehn; many nieces, nephews and friends. Teno was preceded in death by his wife, Nela Jean “Dolly” Mueller; brother Warren (Marjorie) Mueller; sister-in-laws: Fern (Chet) Chamberlin, Thelma (Harold) Klauck, June (Ben) Grosser, Betty (Ted) Spella, Coralee Keehn; brother-in-laws: Buddy Keehn & Gene (Doris) Keehn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 - 5:30 PM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. Interment Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Thursday from 3:00 PM - 5:15 PM. Memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church “Renew” or Guardian Angel Program. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.