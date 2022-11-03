Harold Umhoefer, 87
Harold Umhoefer, 87, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, and joined his beloved wife, Diane, in eternal life. He was the proud father of David (Tarie), Mark (Cheryl), Daniel (Theresa), and Carol (Dave); caring grandfather of Courtney (Andy), Kelly (Joel), Colleen (Ryan), Curtis, Erin, Delaney, Bryce, Paeton, and Dalton; and adoring great-grandfather of Calvin, Parker, and Lucia. He is survived by his sisters, Germaine and Clarissa.
Harold was a lifelong resident of Mequon and was born on May 23, 1935, to Hubert and Theresa (nee Maritz) Umhoefer. He graduated from Shorewood High School in 1953. Shortly after, Harold married his high school sweetheart, Diane (nee Stabelfeldt), and began raising their family. He then made a 23-year career as a police officer for the city of Mequon, retiring in 1992. A sergeant once described Harold on a performance review as “a little gruff in his contacts, always as smooth and non-irritating as a shot of Crown Royal. Never any complaints.” He had a lifelong passion for baseball - and a basement full of trophies to prove it. Harold was known as “Chesty” and for hitting home runs while playing for the Mequon Twins and in the Thiensville softball leagues from 1949 to 1985. In his later years, you could find him with a beer in hand along first base at Thiensville Park, cheering or providing game advice. If Harold wasn’t hunting, fishing, or camping, you could find him tending to his garden, making pickles, or keeping his cookie jar full for visits from his grandkids.
To honor Harold’s memory, the family is holding a celebration of life on Sunday, November 6, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. and service at 4 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Thiensville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Lutheran Building Fund or the Mequon Police Association are appreciated. The family is grateful to the staff at Willowbrook Place and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Harold.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.