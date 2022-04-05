Harry Frederick Suleski Sr., 88
Harry Suleski of Cedarburg passed away on March 25, 2022 at the age of 88.
Born October 25, 1933, to Harry W. and Ruth Oestrich Suleski, he grew up in Milwaukee living in a house his Grandfather Oestrich built for his parents. Harry attended Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Milwaukee Boys Technical High School, Class of ‘51, before proudly serving in the United States Army.
While stationed at Fort Knox, KY, he met Georgia Lee Gibson who was working as a carhop. They were united in marriage on May 6, 1957, in Norton, VA. Following Harry’s discharge from the service, the couple moved back to his hometown of Milwaukee and started their family. In 1962 they purchased a home in Cedarburg where they raised their three sons. Harry was a production mechanic at American Can Company for more than 30 years before taking a similar position at General Automotive Manufacturing Corporation, where he worked almost 20 years before retiring. He also went into the archery business with his best friend from kindergarten, Dave Ische, at Ische Manufacturing from 1965-1980.
In his earlier years, Harry enjoyed hunting and fishing - especially trips to Canada. He loved working on cars, particularly his fleet of old Mercedes-Benz and cheering on his sons who all competed in high school wrestling just as he once had. In his later years, he played cards with his poker buddies, and eventually online. As a lifelong chess player, many had the pleasure of a game or two at his board, he was hard to beat. Harry was a member of Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288, which was one of his favorite spots on his circuit of Wisconsin Friday night fish fries.
Harry will always be remembered for his love for family. He was always the life of the party at every gathering and never had to struggle to find words to say. His infectious, larger-than-life personality combined with his love for storytelling made family moments together that much more amazing. He always welcomed his family into his home with open arms as if it was their own. Harry was the most generous father and grandfather around; all of his children and grandchildren will attest to this, as he would have given them the shirt off his back.
Those left to cherish his memory include sons Harry Jr. (Carolyn), David, and Steven (the late Dana Suleski); grandchildren Benjamin (Jennifer), Sarah, Gina, Brittany, and Alexandra (Jacob) Howard; great-grandchildren Aidan and Bradley Suleski and soon-to-be born Harry Howard. He is further survived by sisters Dorothy and Ruth Ann (the late Don) Kaiser, brother Thomas (Janet) Suleski; sisters-and brothers-in-law Lila (the late Jim Ray) Brickey, Glenda (the late 'Buddy' Lee) Brickey, and Johnetta Amaya; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Georgia (November 10, 2021); their infant daughter Jacqueline Ann; parents, Harry W. and Ruth (Oestrich) Suleski; parents-in-law James and Mae (Lawson) Gibson; sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth 'Bobbi' (Archie) Ball and brother-in-law James 'Jimmy' Gibson, Jr.
A funeral service will be celebrated in Harry’s honor at 12 pm on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home (1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012). The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m, when there will be a military walk-through. Harry will be laid to rest beside his wife at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg at 2:00 p.m. with military honors.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.