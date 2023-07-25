Helen J. Schultz, 92
We are saddened that Helen J. Schultz (Feider) of Mequon, Wisconsin was called home to Heaven on Friday, July 21st after a short stay in hospice care in Milwaukee. Helen was 92 and was surrounded by loving family members when she passed peacefully. She is survived by her children Robyn, married to Libby, Jane and her daughters Paige and Molly, as well as her sister Mary Kirklewski, married to Joe and her brother Francis, married to Sharon. There are many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws too numerous to list that will remember and miss her. She was preceded on the journey home by her parents, her husband, Raymond T. Schultz, many siblings, friends and family members.
Helen was born to J.P. Feider and Helen (Laures) Feider on January 25th, 1931 in Belgium, Wisconsin. She shared the family homestead with her eleven siblings where faith and hard work were part of their every day lives. While in school, Helen realized her passion for teaching. She began her career at St. Agnes in Milwaukee, before moving to St. Mary's in Lake Church, close to family. She later graduated from Cardinal Stritch College where she established herself and further developed the skills for her profession. Then she continued her teaching in St. Augustine at Milwaukee.
It was around this time that she met Ray. The two fell in love and were soon married. They enjoyed the company of friends and family and hosted many parties at their home. They went on to adopt two children: Robyn and Jane. Being a mother was one of the most important parts of Helen's life, a role that gave her much pride and joy. She choose to take time off from teaching to get her children off to a strong start.
After Ray's passing in 1974, Helen returned to teaching, first as a part time teacher within the Milwaukee Public School system, then full time at St. James, and later at Sts. James and Cecilia Catholic School in Mequon. It was there that Helen taught second grade for nearly twenty years, sharing her passion for Christ and touching hundreds of lives along the way towards her students' First Communion. During all these years, Helen committed thousands of hours to service in her Parish and community, including lay ministry, service to the poor and countless other activities that reached far into her community. She continued along this path after retirement with her involvement in the Christ Child Society of Milwaukee. She also maintained her close ties to the Lumen Christi Community which she was so proud to be a part of.
After retiring from teaching, Helen spent time at the Ringling Brother's Clown Camp in La Crosse, Wisconsin. While there, she discovered her clown personna as Ding-A-Ling. Helen spent many hours visiting the sick and entertaining children in her costume and character at picnics, parties and festivals, spreading joy like few could dream of. Helen eventually stopped clowning around, and enjoyed many years enthusiastically playing games with friends and family at her home in Mequon, and later at the Alexian Village, where she became a familiar face among the residents and staff and was known as the "Game Lady".
We appreciated the care that she received from her family and close friends. The support she received from the staffs at Aurora in Grafton, Horizon Hospice Care and the Alexian Rehabilitation Facility towards the end of her time on Earth was greatly appreciated. She was grateful for the many visits she was gifted with along the way.
The visitation will be held at Lumen Christi Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private burial at Wood National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Child Society, Inc. Milwaukee Chapter, 4033 West Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, WI 53209. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Service in Mequon is assisting the family. (262)241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com.